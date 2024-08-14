Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: BJP alleges delay in investigation

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday attacked the West Bengal government, alleging delay and mishandling of the Kolkata trainee doctor’s alleged rape and murder case. Doctors and nursing staff participate in a huge mass rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital protesting against rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata (File Photo)

“The first 48 hours following such a brutal crime are essential for collecting and preserving evidence. Delays or blunders during this period can severely hinder the investigation and potentially allow the perpetrators to escape justice,” emphasised party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

The party said that the Mamata Banerjee-led government delayed transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI took over the case on Tuesday following the Calcutta high court’s on Tuesday, which ordered the agency to probe the “brutal rape and killing” of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Hospital last Friday.

Bhatia further criticised the initial classification of the death as “unnatural” by local police, suggesting that this misclassification might have led to significant evidence being compromised or mishandled.

“The chief minister’s decision to postpone the transfer of the investigation raises serious questions about her commitment to delivering justice,” Bhatia added as he accused the CM of failing to take decisive action, thereby worsening the situation and undermining justice for the victim’s family.

The handling of the case by local authorities further compounds the issue, with the principal of the college where the crime occurred, as alleged by the BJP, involved in destroying evidence. Instead of being suspended, this principal was transferred to the principal of the Calcutta Medical College (CMC), which the BJP spokesperson described as a ‘disturbing reward for failing to uphold his responsibilities’.

Furthermore, “evidence was being destroyed under the veil of construction,” claimed Bhatia as he pointed out that there was renovation taking place in the area where this heinous act was committed.

Critics, including the BJP, have raised significant concerns about the broader implications of this case for governance and law enforcement in West Bengal.

Bhatia’s criticism extends to Banerjee’s overall handling of the situation, calling for her resignation and suggesting that her administration’s failures have compromised the safety and security of women in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, iterated its sympathy for the deceased.

Condemning the act, TMC spokesperson Sagarika Ghose posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The incident in R G Kar Hospital is very unfortunate and disturbing.” Ghose further expressed the West Bengal government’s stance toward the victim and her family members and deplored the politicisation of the incident. “The law will bring justice and the TMC and Mamata Banerjee are committed to ensuring so”.