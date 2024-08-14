‘For those who ask…’: Mahua Moitra clarifies after blocking critics on X over Kolkata rape-murder case

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday issued a clarification after she was heavily criticised for blocking several social media users, including journalists when they raised questions on the law and order situation in West Bengal. TMC leader Mahua Moitra. (File)

Moitra posted screenshots of people hurling abuses at her and her party on social media.

“For those who ask “Why block?”. Below are some mild ones. In case anyone feels they have been blocked unfairly - sorry- please drop a tweet to @NilanjanDasAITC & will forward to team to fix,” she wrote in a post on X.

This comes after journalist Ajit Anjum shared a photo on X showing Mahua Moitra blocked him soon after he tagged her in a question related to the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

“You ask harsh questions to Modi government everyday and when we asked a question to your government, you immediately blocked us. A daughter has been brutalised during your rule and no questions should be asked to you?” he wrote.

Mahua Moitra reportedly blocked several X users, including one who claimed that he does not even follow Moitra and never commented on her posts. The TMC MP later unblocked him.

Days after the horrific rape and murder case that sparked widespread outrage, Mahua Moitra on Tuesday condemned the sexual assault and murder of the doctor and urged for a swift and transparent investigation.

“The horrific crime at RG Kar has shocked us to the core. No one should be spared; the investigation must be swift and transparent. Thoughts, prayers, and solidarity,” she posted on X.

A 31-year-old post-graduate doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9, with her body showing signs of sexual assault. the rape case sparked a nationwide outrage, with doctors across India going on strike, demanding a fast trial and improved safety for doctors inside hospitals.