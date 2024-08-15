PM Narendra Modi's first reaction to Kolkata rape-murder: ‘Instill fear of punishment’

In an indirect reference to the Kolkata doctor rape and murder horror, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for strict punishment for those who execute these “monstrous deeds”. In his 11th address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi said state governments need to take crimes against women seriously and instill the fear of punishment in these criminals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on 78th Independence Day.(PTI)

"I would like to express my pain once again, from the Red Fort today. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against women that are happening - there is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage. The country, society, and state governments will have to take this seriously. Speedy investigation of crimes against women, those executing these monstrous deeds need to be awarded strict punishment at the earliest - this is important to instill confidence in society," PM Modi said.

Without directly mentioning the grisly crime, PM Modi said extensive discussions on those receiving punishment should be held so that criminals understand that crimes against women lead to hanging.

"I would also like to say that when rapes and incidents of atrocities on women occur, it is widely discussed. But when a person of such a monstrous tendency is punished, it is not seen in the news, but restricted to a corner. It is the need of the hour, that extensive discussion on those receiving punishment be held so that those committing this sin understand that this leads to hanging. I think it is very important to instill this fear," he added, per ANI.

Doctor raped, murdered in Kolkata's state-run hospital

A postgraduate trainee doctor was murdered last week inside the hospital she was working in. The shocking incident took place in a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

The woman had gone to rest in the seminar hall of the hospital during her night shift. Her colleagues found her body the next day.

The woman was raped and beaten to death. According to her post-mortem report, there was a deep gash in her private parts, suggesting genital torture. Her throat's cartilage was found crushed, and blood was oozing out of her eyes, mouth and private part.

The CBI has taken over the probe.