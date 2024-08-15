Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorts 140 crore Indians to work for ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on the 78th Independence Day from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, said his dream of making India a developed nation by 2047 is a reflection of the resolve and dreams of the country's 140 crore people. Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajghat. (Youtube)

"Viksit Bharat 2047 are not mere words, they are a reflection of the resolve and dreams of 140 crore people...We are capable of making India a developed nation by 2047 with our resolve," PM Modi said in his first Independence Day address of his third government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the current population of the country carries the blood of 40 crore people of India who had uprooted the colonial rule. He said if 140 crore people come together in one direction, India can easily become a developed nation by 2047.

"We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also remembered the sacrifices of freedom fighters who led India's Independence movement.

"The country is indebted to freedom fighters, it is a day to remember their sacrifices," he said.

"Today is the auspicious day when we celebrate and salute those who sacrificed their lives for the country and its freedom... Those 'Azadi Ke Deewane' made us fortunate to celebrate this Independence Day," he added.

PM Modi raises concerns about calamities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also raised concerns about the spate of natural calamities that hit several parts of the nation this year.

"This year and for the past few years, due to natural calamity, our concerns have been mounting. Several people have lost their family members, property in natural calamity; nations too have suffered losses. Today, I express my sympathy to all of them and I assure them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis," PM Modi said.

PM Modi talks about reform, Vocal for Local

PM Modi said his government brought on big reforms on ground.

"Earlier, people wanted change but their aspirations were not paid heed to; we brought about big reforms on ground. Our commitment to reforms not for temporary applause or due to compulsions, but has resolved to strengthen the country," he added.

PM Modi also lauded his government's brain child, the Vocal for Local campaign.

"We gave the mantra for 'Vocal for Local'. Today, I am happy that Vocal for Local has become a new mantra for the economic system. Every district has started taking pride in its produce. There is an environment of 'One District One Product'," he said.

