Independence Day 2024: Narendra Modi becomes 3rd PM to deliver 11 speeches after Nehru, Indira Gandhi

Narendra Modi becomes the third prime minister to deliver 11 consecutive speeches on Independence Day, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. While Nehru, the first prime minister of India, had delivered 17 consecutive speeches, Indira Gandhi, who was the PM from 1966 to 1977 and then from 1980 to 1984, addressed the nation on Independence Day 16 times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi is also surpassing former PM Manmohan Singh, who hoisted the Tricolour 10 times during his tenure from 2004 to 2014.

Modi's first Independence Day speech was in 2014, after he came to power, during which he had announced several initiatives such as ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Jan Dhan’ accounts.

PM Modi delivers longest speeches in history

Modi has also become the only prime minister to deliver the longest Independence Day speeches in history. While his shortest speech was 55 minutes in 2017, his longest speech was 94 minutes in 2016.

After Modi, former PM Inder Kumar Gujral had delivered the longest speech of around 71 minutes, in 1997.

While Nehru's longest speech was in 1947 for 24 minutes, Indira Gandhi addressed the nation on Independence Day for a maximum of 54 minutes in 1972.

78th Independence Day theme, celebrations

This year's Independence Day has the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ or ‘Developed India’ - which aligns with the government's vision to transform the nation into a developed country by 2047.

The 78th Independence Day ceremony began with Modi being received by senior government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which this year will be coordinated by the Indian Navy. A symbolic moment took place when the prime minister unfurls the national flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery, using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

After the flag hoisting, Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7:30 am.

According to an official release, 161 field functionaries from across the country who are implementing different schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with their spouses and companions’ have been invited to be a part of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort as special guests. Along with these, chosen women workers of Anganwadis, Sakhi One-Stop Centres, Sankalp: Hubs for Empowerment of Women, Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units have also been invited as special guests.