Independence Day 2024: Where and how to watch PM Narendra Modi's speech on August 15

India is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. The celebrations will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, followed by an address to the nation. This will be Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day speech. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

What time will PM Modi's speech begin?

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 7:30am from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Thursday.

Where to watch PM Modi's speech and Independence Day live?

The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and on all the other media channels.

Where will PM Modi's speech and Independence Day live broadcast be streamed?

All the events on Independence Day will be streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, as well as on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) via @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

78th Independence Day theme, guests

This year's Independence Day has the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ or ‘Developed India’ - which aligns with the government's vision to transform the nation into a developed country by 2047.

After PM Modi's address, a grand parade will be held showcasing India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological progress.

According to an official release, 161 field functionaries from across the country who are implementing different schemes of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, along with their spouses and companions’ have been invited to be a part of the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort as special guests. Along with these, chosen women workers of Anganwadis, Sakhi One-Stop Centres, Sankalp: Hubs for Empowerment of Women, Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units have also been invited as special guests.

On Wednesday, the special guests, along with their spouses or companions, will visit important destinations in New Delhi, such as the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path, and other monuments.