 Independence Day 2024: Is it India's 77th or 78th? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Independence Day 2024: Is it India's 77th or 78th?

ByHT News Desk
Aug 13, 2024 02:23 PM IST

Leading into the Independence Day, the government is organising a “Har Gar Tiranga” campaign kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the Independence Day approaches with the government's theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ to highlight the vision of a developed India by 2047, a sense of confusion lingers. Despite the excitement and festivities surrounding the event, many are unsure whether this year marks India's 77th or 78th Independence Day.

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is currently underway across the country. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is currently underway across the country. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

77th or 78th Independence Day?

India’s independence from British colonial rule was achieved on August 15, 1947, after 200 years of subjugation. This historic day has been commemorated annually as Independence Day since then.

The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking one full year of freedom. Therefore, by 2024, the country will have completed 77 years of independence, leading many to refer to it as the 77th anniversary.

However, when 1947 is considered the starting point, August 15, 2024, it actually marks the 78th observance of this momentous occasion. Thus, it is accurate to state that India will observe its 78th Independence Day in 2024, signifying 77 completed years of independence since 1947. This distinction helps clarify both the passage of years and the number of Independence days observed since the country's liberation.

Also read | From tiranga ravioli to phirnee, 4 delicious tri-colour recipes for a perfect I-Day treat

How India plans to celebrate Independence Day?

Leading into the Independence Day, the government is organising the annual “Har Gar Tiranga” campaign kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He requested every Indian household to hoist the national flag. Several chief ministers across BJP-ruled states are also conducting rallies to mark the campaign.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day address at 7:30 am. The event will be aired live on Doordarshan, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, and on social media platforms X through @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

Following the flag hoisting, PM Modi will address the nation, reflecting on the country’s past achievements, outlining future goals and paying tribute to the freedom fighters. The prime minister's speech will be followed by a grand parade, showcasing India's military strength, cultural richness, and technological advancements.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Independence Day 2024: Is it India's 77th or 78th?
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On