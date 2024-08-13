Independence Day 2024: Is it India's 77th or 78th?

As the Independence Day approaches with the government's theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ to highlight the vision of a developed India by 2047, a sense of confusion lingers. Despite the excitement and festivities surrounding the event, many are unsure whether this year marks India's 77th or 78th Independence Day. Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is currently underway across the country. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

77th or 78th Independence Day?

India’s independence from British colonial rule was achieved on August 15, 1947, after 200 years of subjugation. This historic day has been commemorated annually as Independence Day since then.

The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking one full year of freedom. Therefore, by 2024, the country will have completed 77 years of independence, leading many to refer to it as the 77th anniversary.

However, when 1947 is considered the starting point, August 15, 2024, it actually marks the 78th observance of this momentous occasion. Thus, it is accurate to state that India will observe its 78th Independence Day in 2024, signifying 77 completed years of independence since 1947. This distinction helps clarify both the passage of years and the number of Independence days observed since the country's liberation.

How India plans to celebrate Independence Day?

Leading into the Independence Day, the government is organising the annual “Har Gar Tiranga” campaign kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He requested every Indian household to hoist the national flag. Several chief ministers across BJP-ruled states are also conducting rallies to mark the campaign.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the national flag at the Red Fort and deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day address at 7:30 am. The event will be aired live on Doordarshan, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel, and on social media platforms X through @PIB_India and the PMO Twitter handle.

Following the flag hoisting, PM Modi will address the nation, reflecting on the country’s past achievements, outlining future goals and paying tribute to the freedom fighters. The prime minister's speech will be followed by a grand parade, showcasing India's military strength, cultural richness, and technological advancements.