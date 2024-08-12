Independence Day 2024: Full list of traffic restrictions, alternative routes, parking spaces in Delhi
The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory outlining all the restrictions to follow on Independence day in the national capital.
The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory in preparation for Independence Day and its full dress rehearsal on August 13, announcing road closures and alternative routes.
The advisory also mentioned certain public safety and decorum-related rules.
The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc are not permitted in Delhi until after Independence Day.
Further, people attending the Independence Day function, should make sure not to bring cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, and lunch boxes.
Here are some of the key points about vehicular traffic to keep in mind on Independence Day.
- Major road closures - Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover, will be closed from 4 am to 11 am on Tuesday.
- Alternative routes - Those who have a commute between north and south Delhi should take the following routes to get to their destination - Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SPM Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road.
- In the east-west corridor, vehicles must use alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road — under AIIMS Flyover on the Ring Road, Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc
- Bridges - Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed, while DND, NH-24 (NH-9), Yudhister Setu, Signature Bridge, and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road.
- Goods vehicles - The movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will not be allowed from midnight of August 12 to 11 am on August 13. Interstate buses between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT will not be permitted at the same time.
- Buses - City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 am on August 13.
- Buses from the east, north, central, west, and south intending to use Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tilak Marg, Subash Marg, Ring Road between Akhara Chandgi Ram and Hazrat Nizamuddin Bridge are supposed to avoid these roads and take alternative routes.
- Parking - Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal should avoid the following roads - C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass.