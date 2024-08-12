Independence Day 2024: Full list of traffic restrictions, alternative routes, parking spaces in Delhi

The Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory in preparation for Independence Day and its full dress rehearsal on August 13, announcing road closures and alternative routes. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in preparation for Independence day and its full dress rehearsal(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The advisory also mentioned certain public safety and decorum-related rules.

The flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc are not permitted in Delhi until after Independence Day.

Further, people attending the Independence Day function, should make sure not to bring cameras, binoculars, remote control car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, and lunch boxes.

Here are some of the key points about vehicular traffic to keep in mind on Independence Day.