Har Ghar Tiranga 2024 kicks off today. How to download certificate: Step-by-step process
The BJP has launched the third edition of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, ahead of Independence Day. Find out how to download your Har Ghar Tiranga certificate.
The Bharatiya Janata Party will launch the third edition of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ 2024 campaign on Friday, August 9, to celebrate the Indian flag leading up to the 77th Independence day.
On July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide campaign promoting the Indian flag with the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan (campaign) during his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 112th edition of his Mann Ki Baat programme in July, had called for the celebration of the Har Ghar Tiranga programme as a national festival,” BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said in a statement.
The BJP will hold Tiranga Yatras in every assembly constituency from August 11 to August 13, he added.On August 14, Partition Remembrance day will be observed across all districts with a silent march, Chugh said.
On August 13, 14 and 15, the 'tiranga' (national flag) will be hoisted and flown at all homes and business establishments, "turning the entire country into a sea of saffron, white and green", he said.
BJP officials, leaders and public representatives will take part in Independence Day events, Chugh said and added that the party aims at ensuring that the Tricolour reaches every booth across the nation.
"Since 2022, the BJP has been celebrating the HarGharTiranga campaign with great zeal and enthusiasm alongside the people of the country. This campaign will once again see widespread participation from citizens across the country," he said.
The BJP has made "extensive preparations" for the campaign with the party president J P Nadda directing all office bearers to ensure its success.
"In line with his instructions, meetings with BJP state officials, morcha teams, district heads and district teams are being held continuously across the country. Meetings are also taking place with district and divisional committees for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign," Chugh said.
Party representatives, national and state officials and local workers are working round the clock to ensure the campaign's success, he added.
Here's how to download your Har Ghar Tiranga certificate:
- First, go to the harghartiranga.com website which has a ‘click to participate’ tab on the homepage.
- The tab will lead you to enter your name, phone number, state and country.
- After entering the details, carefully read the pledge - “I swear that I will hoist the Tricolour, respect the spirit of our freedom fighters and brave sons, and dedicate myself to the development and progress of India.”
- Once you have done that, click on take pledge and you will be redirected to a page where you can upload your selfies with the tri-colour.
- Click submit when the portal asks you for permission to use the picture on the site
- Once you do so, you can click on generate certificate, and prove your participation in the campaign.
