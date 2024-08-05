BJP to undertake weeklong Har Ghar Tiranga drive starting Aug 9

Mumbai: In an effort to boost the spirits of its party workers following the recent Lok Sabha debacle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be launching the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 9 to 15 as part of its outreach program. During this weeklong celebration, MLAs, MPs, and other elected representatives at the local level will take part in the drive. BJP will be launching the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 9 to 15 as part of its outreach program. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)

BJP MLC Uma Khapare, who is spearheading the Har Ghar Tiranga drive, said, “The week will be observed by cleaning the statues of the national heroes, garlanding them, felicitating freedom fighters, and holding rallies across the state by roping in our various organisational fronts. We will observe black day on August 14, the anniversary of the partition of our country. On Independence Day, lakhs of people will participate in flag hosting in their houses. We are insisting the hoisting to be done by youngsters of the family so that the sentiment of nationalism is inculcated among them,”

She mentioned that the MLAs, MPs, and other elected representatives will participate in the campaign to ensure that as many families as possible take part in it. The party is also extending this campaign to schools and colleges and will be distributing flags to families to ensure its success.

According to the party insiders, the BJP is trying to galvanise its cadre and workers who are seemingly demoralised after the Lok Sabha polls through this drive. However, Khapare said that it has nothing to do with the elections. “We have been doing this for the last four years. The motive behind it is to spread the sentiment of love for the nation,” Khapare said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will undertake the ‘Jan Sammam Yatra’ to take the newly launched schemes to the people ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in October.

NCP has announced the list of 7 ministers coordinators and 8 MLAs as co-coordinators for the outreach program in which government schemes like Ladaki Bahin, Annapurna, and free electricity waiver will be taken to electorates.