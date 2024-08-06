Govt College of Education holds ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ event

The National Sevice Scheme (NSS) cell of the Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh, organised a programme “Har Ghar Tiranga” as part of Independence Day celebrations. GCE Sector 20 staff during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. (HT Photo)

Faculty members, staff, and students from the M.Ed, PGDGC, and B.Ed programs participated in the event. NSS volunteers welcomed the principal, faculty members, fellow students, and group D employees.

Dean AK Srivastava highlighted the struggle of freedom fighters for the independence of the country. Students from the B.Ed, M.Ed, and PGDGC programs took part in various events, including speeches by Shikha, the “Har Ghar Tiranga” anthem by Rahul, Sugandhi, Shruti and Karan Deep Singh, and a patriotic dance by Mansha, which were greatly appreciated by the audience.

A solemn oath-taking ceremony was held, during which students and faculty members pledged their commitment to hoist the National Flag on the eve of Independence Day. Dr Balwinder Kaur shared a brief history of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign and motivated students to take pride in hoisting the flag. The program ended with the national anthem. Dr Aarti Bhatt and Dr Upasna Thapliyal, NSS program officers were part of organising team. A rally was also organised at the end of the function to promote the campaign.