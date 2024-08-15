India celebrates 78th Independence Day today, PM Narendra Modi to address from Red Fort | Full schedule

India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the celebrations by hoisting the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, followed by an address to the nation. This will be Narendra Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day speech as the prime minister. A grand parade will also be held showcasing India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and technological progress. Follow LIVE updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day in New Delhi(Hindustan Times)