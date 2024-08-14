India gears up for 78th Independence Day amid high security, grand celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation on Thursday in celebrating India’s 78th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, aims to propel the country towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by the year 2047. Colored flags are seen fluttering in front of Red Fort, the main venue for the Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The prime minister will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the historic Red Fort’s ramparts, marking the 11th consecutive year of his leadership in this national celebration.

Independence Day 2024: What is open and what's closed on August 15?

The ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Modi being received by senior government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which this year will be coordinated by the Indian Navy. A symbolic moment will occur when the prime minister unfurls the national flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery, using indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

Around 6,000 special guests representing diverse sections of Indian society, including youth, tribal communities, farmers, women, and beneficiaries of various government schemes have been invited this year to witness the ceremony.

Read: 4 Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras in I-Day honours list

Heightened security

In preparation for the celebrations, security has been ramped up across the country, particularly in Delhi, where more than 10,000 police officers and 3,000 traffic police personnel have been deployed. The capital city is under tight surveillance, with 700 AI-powered facial recognition cameras installed in key areas. These cameras, equipped with high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, are part of the enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of the prime minister and other VVIP guests.

In addition to the extensive police presence, snipers, elite SWAT commandos, and sharpshooters have been positioned at strategic locations. The city’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will be sealed after 11:30pm on August 14, restricting the entry of commercial heavy vehicles and ensuring thorough checks on all vehicles entering the capital.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisories regarding route closures and diversions around the Red Fort, and restrictions on flying sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders and drones will remain in effect until the conclusion of the Independence Day events.

Security has also been heightened in other parts of the country.

In Punjab and Haryana, police forces have established a strong presence around venues where state-level celebrations will take place. In Punjab, flag marches have been conducted, and special search operations have been launched, particularly in sensitive areas like Pathankot. The authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, in the Maoist-affected Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, Independence Day will hold special significance as the national flag will be hoisted for the first time in 13 remote villages. The establishment of security camps in these villages has enabled the safe celebration of the national festival in areas previously dominated by left-wing extremism.

In Tripura, where chief minister Manik Saha will hoist the national flag, comprehensive security measures have been implemented. The additional central forces deployed for recent panchayat elections will remain in place to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also intensified its vigilance along the international border with Bangladesh to prevent any potential threats.