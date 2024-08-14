Independence Day 2024: What is open and what's closed on August 15?

India will celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday morning by hoisting the national flag at Old Delhi's Red Fort, followed by an address to the nation. A parade will also be carried out by security and defence personnel at the Red Fort tomorrow morning. An aerial view shows school students carrying a large Indian national flag on a road during the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on the eve of the country's Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada on August 14, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)

Security has been tightened across India, and over 10,000 cops have been deployed across Delhi along with facial recognition cameras and snipers at high-security spots. Police personnel have set up checkpoints around central Delhi and will be searching vehicles passing through the area. Several routes across Delhi have been closed for Thursday morning in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

Traffic advisories have been issued by Delhi Police and neighbouring states to maintain the law and order of the national capital.

"All borders of the national capital from Haryana-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh-Delhi will be sealed after 11.30 pm on Wednesday for the entry of commercial heavy vehicles movements. The vehicles which will enter the national capital will be checked properly," a senior police officer said.

What is closed on Independence Day 2024?

Independence Day is a national holiday, which means the majority of the shops and establishments will remain closed tomorrow during the first half of the day. All banks, financial establishments, as well as the stock exchange (NSE and BSE), will remain closed on August 15. All educational institutes (schools, colleges, institutes) will also remain closed tomorrow.

August 15 is a dry day, which means all liquor shops and establishments serving alcohol will be shut. Government offices and establishments, monuments and other institutions will remain closed on Independence Day.

What will remain open on August 15?

All emergency services such as police stations, hospitals, healthcare facilities and fire department will remain active on Independence Day 2024. Public transport will also run as scheduled but routes will be altered during the early hours of the day.

Malls, shopping complexes, and restaurants will remain open on August 15 but liquor service will not be allowed.