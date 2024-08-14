Independence Day 2024: Avoid these Delhi roads on August 15 | Check alternate routes, full traffic advisory

Ahead of 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Thursday, August 15, announcing the closure of key roads and alternative routes for commuters and buses. New Delhi: Red Fort covered with the tricolor ahead of the Independence Day celebrations(PTI)

According to the traffic advisory, several roads will be closed between 4am and 10am and only labelled vehicles will be permitted on the routes.

Delhi roads to be closed on Independence Day

Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover (Salimgarh bypass). Along with this, the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge will be closed.

Delhi routes to be avoided on Independence Day

According to the Delhi traffic police, all those vehicles which do not have parking labels may avoid the following routes:

C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate via Salimgarh bypass.

Alternate routes

According to the Delhi police advisory, all those people who will be commuting between north and south Delhi should take these routes - Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SPM Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road.

All those commuters travelling between the east-west corridor in the national capital, should take these routes - NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road — under AIIMS Flyover on the Ring Road, Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road.

Advisory for buses

According to the advisory, all the local city buses, including DTC, will not move on Ring Road from 12 am midnight on Tuesday to 11 am between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Ring Road, NH-24, NH 'T'-point (Nizamuddin Khatta) and take available alternative routes.

All buses coming from Ghaziabad towards Delhi shall move via Bhopura Chungi Road from Mohan Nagar for Wazirabad Road and then towards Chandgi Ram Akhara - u-turn ISBT and enter ISBT; buses coming from Dhaulakuan shall be diverted on Ring Road for taking Punjabi Bagh, Azad Pur, Akhara Chandgi Ram, U-turn ISBT and enter ISBT Kashmere Gate; buses operating between ISBT and Faridabad (Badarpur) shall either terminate at Sarai Kale Khan or be diverted on Ring road via Dhaulakuan Punjabi Bagh, Azad Pur, Akhara Chandgi Ram, U-turn ISBT and enter ISBT; buses bound for Loni Border shall proceed via Wazirabad Bridge and those bound for Ghaziabad shall proceed via ISBT Bridge; buses usually terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Main Railway Station will be curtailed or diverted, the advisory said.

It added that no bus shall be allowed to take a U-turn at the northern loop of Ring Road near Budh Vihar (monastery) and would be diverted towards Wazirabad to go Trans Yamuna or take a yu-turn from Chandgiram Akhara and take a loop of ISBT flyover to go towards Shastri Park. Buses bound for Dhaula Kuan shall take Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Link Road, and Upper Ridge Road (Vande Matram Marg), it said.

The normal bus services will restored after 11am.