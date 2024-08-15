Kolkata rape-murder: 'Reclaim the Night' protest turns violent as mob vandalises RG Kar hospital, pelt stones at cops

Kolkata rape-murder case: Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman trainee doctor was found last week, police said. News agency ANI shared RG Kar Medical College and Hospital visuals showing the damaged protest site, vehicles, and public property.

The miscreants stormed into RG Kar Medical College and Hospital around 12.40am and destroyed hospital property at rampant in the middle of the junior doctors’ ongoing agitation against the August 9 rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor that the Central Bureau of Investigation started probing on Wednesday.

Spurred by the 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which gained momentum through social media, the protests began at 11.55pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata.

Students join other protesters in a midnight rally protesting against the murder of a 31 year old post-graduate trainee demanding proper investigation in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP)

Several policemen injured by brickbats during the incident. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who reached the spot around 2am, directly blamed social media posts and rumours for the violence.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob.

A police vehicle and a few two-wheelers at the spot were also damaged in the incident, they said.

“We have an adequate number of personnel posted outside the hospital, and they have been instructed to tackle the situation accordingly,” news agency PTI quoted a senior officer of Kolkata Police as saying.

Trinamool Congress general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee said he spoke to Vineet Goyal and urged him to “ensure that every individual responsible for today’s violence is identified, held accountable, and made to face the law within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations”.

“The hooliganism and vandalism at RG Kar tonight have exceeded all acceptable limits. As a public representative, I just spoke with CPKolkata,” Abhishek Banerjee said in a post on X.

"The demands of the protesting doctors are fair and justified. This is the minimum they should expect from the government. Their safety and security must be prioritised," Banerjee said.

BJP leader and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the vandalism was carried out by "TMC goons" sent by party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee has sent her TMC goons to the apolitical Protest Rally near RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She thinks that she is the most shrewd person in the whole world and people won't be able to figure out the cunning plan that her goons appearing as protestors would mix with the crowd and carry out vandalism inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," Adhikari said in a post on X.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty last week. The semi-naked body of the 31-year-old woman was found on August 9 morning in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital.

A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, was arrested in connection with the crime. The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

In Mandirtala, Howrah district, unrest continued as protesters took over a stage set up by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its ‘Freedom at Midnight’ event. The demonstrators disrupted the celebration, using the stage to voice their demands and amplify their call for justice.

‘Reclaim the Night’

Thousands of women from diverse backgrounds took to the streets across West Bengal at midnight on Wednesday to protest the brutal rape and murder of a doctor on duty at a Kolkata hospital last week.

Inspired by the ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign, which gained traction via social media, the protests commenced at 11.55 pm, coinciding with Independence Day celebrations. The demonstrations spread to key locations in both small towns and large cities, including several prominent spots in Kolkata.

As night fell, the streets were filled with chants of “We Want Justice,” reflecting the collective anger and grief of women from all walks of life – students, professionals, and homemakers – united in their demand for accountability and an end to violence against women.

Political party flags were prohibited, but flags from marginalised communities, including LGBTQ groups, were prominently displayed.

At Biswa Bangla Gate in New Town, approximately 8,000 people carrying candles and holding moving posters created a powerful display of light and resolve.

Crowds gathered across various locations, including Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand, College Square, Naktala Nabapally, New Town Biswa Bangla Gate, Behala Sakher Bazar, Shyambazar Five Point Crossing, Academy of Fine Arts, and Nagerbazar.

Similar scenes of solidarity and protest were seen in Sreerampore, Chunchura, Santiniketan, Krishnanagar, Bardhaman, Siliguri, Barasat, Barrackpore, Rajarhat-Newtown, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.

