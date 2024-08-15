Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Autopsy reveals multiple penetrations; doctor says proof of presence of more than one person

The autopsy report of the doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has indicated the possibility of multiple penetrations, claimed a senior doctor. This means more than one person could be involved in the crime that has triggered outrage across the nation. Medical professionals and activists hold posters and candles as they take part in a midnight protest to condemn the rape and murder of a young medic, in Kolkata. (AFP)

Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who went through the autopsy report, said it indicated multiple penetrations. The doctor said per the autopsy report, she was raped more than once.

He said the autopsy report reveals the presence of more than one person during the crime.

"The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," he told PTI.

The report said the woman's homicidal injuries were antemortem, which means they were inflicted before her death. This fact negates the claims that she was raped after being murdered.

"Homicidal injuries are antemortem in nature with the indication of sexual penetration," the report said.

The time of the death could be between 3 am and 5 am.

Several injuries were found on the woman's body, including on lips, nose, cheeks and lower jaw.

Injuries on the temporal bone of her skull and blood coagulation on its frontal portion were also mentioned.

She was throttled and then smothered to death.

The report, per India Today, also mentions that she was subjected to genital torture due to "perverted sexuality".

The victim's mouth was covered and her head was pushed against a wall or the floor to stop her from screaming or calling for help.

The woman was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was found inside a seminar hall of the hospital here on the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case.

With inputs from PTI