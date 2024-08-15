Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Victim wrote heartbreaking diary entry hours before death

The father of the deceased trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in the hospital she worked at, has revealed what his daughter wrote in her last diary entry. He told a channel in an interview that his daughter was a studious person who would study 10-12 hours every day to achieve her dreams. In her last diary entry, she revealed what she aspired to do in her life. Medical students shout slogans and hold posters as they protest the rape and murder of a young medic from Kolkata.(AFP)

According to her father, the victim wrote in her last diary entry that she wanted to become a gold medalist in her MD course by topping the exams, showing her dedication towards her goals in life and towards the medical profession.

She made the diary on the day of her death before leaving for her night shift in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, reported India Today.

He told the channel that their life had now been shattered.

He described his daughter as a hard-working student. He said she fought a lot to achieve her goal of becoming a doctor and the family made several sacrifices to raise her.

He said he is hopeful of getting justice. He said nothing can fill the void but he will get some solace if the culprit is punished.

The family was first told that the woman had committed suicide. However, it was later revealed that she was raped before being murdered.

The woman was resting at the seminar hall of the hospital after taking meals with her colleagues. The incident took place between 3 am and 5 am, according to the autopsy.

The report said she had been bleeding from mouth, eyes and private parts. The report also mentioned a deep wound in her private parts suggesting genital torture.

Her throat's cartilage was broken because she was throttled before being smothered to death. Many other injuries were also found on her body.

The police have arrested a civic volunteer for the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has take over the probe.