Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Congress claims 'it was gang rape'; BJP asks Mamata Banerjee to quit

Congress general secretary Deepa Dasmunshi claimed on Thursday that the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's trainee doctor was gang-raped. Students join other protesters in a midnight rally protesting against the murder of a 31 year old post-graduate trainee.(AP file photo)

"It is true that what happened at RG Kar (rape-murder of a woman PG trainee doctor) is very sad. It is reality that this is not the first time that such an incident has happened in Bengal. After Mamata Banerjee government came to power, from Park Street to one after the other - several such incidents have taken place. This is a very shocking thing. 150 grams (mg) of semen - it is not a case of 1-2 men, it is obvious that it is a gang rape," she said.

She claimed "TMC goons" ransacked the hospital on Wednesday night.

“The (state) government is silent but it should be open to the public...Mamata ji says that a CBI investigation will happen later. What will the CBI do by going there after all the evidence gets erased? Truth should come out before everyone. Yesterday, TMC goons went in. TMC workers have accumulated so much wealth and where that money comes from, nobody knows. They consider everything their property. Zamindari has now been abolished, but they consider it to be their area and that they can do anything arbitrarily. This 'dadagiri' will not work. They will have to face the truth. Mahila Congress has taken to the streets and is protesting continuously...We want the truth to come out and the perpetrators be given strict punishment...Mamata ji should understand that we are not speaking against her. We are speaking against her rule, her process of running the government...If we are speaking issue-wise, it is not against Mamata ji, it is against the issue,” she added, per ANI.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate claimed the local administration tried to cover up the crime.

"The incident was extremely unfortunate. What happened with the woman doctor has raised a big question. Where are women, half the population of the country, safe?... What is happening with women in this country? Why did the local administration try to cover up the crime? The violence we saw yesterday is unacceptable and it is not the answer to anything," she added.

BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation

The BJP, meanwhile, asked Mamata Banerjee to quit over the vandalism at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"When peaceful citizens of West Bengal took to the streets, vicious thugs, in a premeditated strike, ransacked RG Kar Hospital, leaving chaos and injuries in their wake," the BJP said in an X post.

The vandalism took place amid midnight protests by thousands of women in various parts of the state against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor in the seminar hall of the hospital.

"Where was Kolkata Police during this brutal assault? Hiding in the shadows, only to emerge after the damage was done. This is a gross dereliction of duty! Instead of owning up to their failure, they have the audacity to scapegoat the movement and the media," the BJP said.

Kolkata rape-murder: What did the post-mortem report say?

The doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital. The autopsy confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

The report indicated that she suffered multiple penetrations, which means -- according to a doctor -- more than one person could be involved in the crime that has triggered outrage across the nation.

"The autopsy report is proof of the brutality she had to encounter, the presence of more than one person, and that she was sexually assaulted more than once. This is bestiality at its worst," Dr Subarna Goswami, a former student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, told PTI.

With inputs from PTI, ANI