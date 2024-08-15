Kolkata news LIVE updates: Violence at RG Kar hospital amid protest against doctor's rape-murder

Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: Women protesting at midnight against the rape and murder of a RG Kar Medical College doctor

Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: A large group of unidentified men stormed into Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital around 12.40am on Thursday and destroyed hospital property at rampant in the middle of the junior doctors’ ongoing agitation against the August 9 rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor....Read More

The incident took place while midnight protests named ‘Reclaim the Night’ were being held by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

Kolkata Police said 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and cars, and pelted stones at the police.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the vandalism was carried out by "TMC goons" sent by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The protests were a reaction to the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata while on duty.

The body of the 31-year-old woman was found on August 9 in the seminar hall of the hospital.

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal blamed the media for the mob attack on August 15, alleging that what happened was the result of 'wrong and malicious media campaign'.

He said rumours about the main accused having political connections spread by the media had caused anger which led to the outburst. He added that the police could not arrest someone based on hearsay and asked for patience.

“We have not done anything wrong... Because of this malicious media campaign, people have lost trust in Kolkata police,” the commissioner said.