Kolkata doctor rape-murder | 'Will hurt my daughter': Victim's father doesn't want money, demands...

The father of the Kolkata trainee doctor – who was raped and murdered inside a state-run hospital – has said he declined to accept compensation because it would hurt her deceased daughter. He said all he wants from the authorities is "justice". Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Medical professionals and students participate in a silent march as they condemn the rape and murder of a doctor.(AFP)

"I have turned down the compensation. It will hurt my daughter if I accept money as compensation for her death. I want justice," he told reporters.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the grisly rape and murder, met with the deceased's family on Thursday. The victim's father refused to divulge what transpired at the meeting. However, he said the CBI assured the family that the accused will be arrested soon.

He also thanked the masses for supporting them.

"It is not lawfully appropriate to give details on our conversation with the CBI. I can't give you details on the questioning that has been done in connection with this case. They have recorded our statement and taken it in writing...I express gratitude to everyone, regarding the protest that has been happening across the country and world. I consider everyone who is standing with us, as my sons and daughters...CBI has assured us that the accused will be arrested at the earliest and awarded strict punishment based on whatever we have told them," he added.

The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim had gone to the hall to rest during her graveyard shift.

The victim's post-mortem report revealed blood was oozing out of her private parts, eyes and mouth, indicating she was brutally thrashed and subjected to ‘genital torture’.

On Wednesday, the victim's father told a news channel she was a hardworking student. Citing a diary entry, he said his daughter wanted to become the gold medalist in her post-graduate medical course.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Crime Branch Thursday summoned five doctors and hospital staff for questioning.

The incident has triggered worldwide outrage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the Kolkata rape and murder in his 11th Independence Day speech. Hestressed the need to instill the fear of the law in those who plan to commit crimes against women.