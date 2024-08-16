Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Mamata Banerjee blames 'Bam, Ram' for RG Kar vandalism

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed outsiders and Opposition parties for vandalism at the RG Kar Hospital, saying 'bam' (the Left) and 'Ram' (the BJP) organised the violence. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after the 'State Reception' at the Governor House on 78th Independence Day.(PTI)

"Bam (Left) and Ram (BJP) want to create unrest in Bengal and they both have come together to do this," she said.

She said those who vandalised the hospital on Wednesday weren't linked to the agitation of doctors over the rape and murder of a PG trainee doctor. She said outsiders and political parties carried out the vandalism.

"The people who vandalised RG Kar Hospital yesterday and created this ruckus are not connected to the student movement of RG Kar Medical College, they are outsiders, I have seen as many videos, I have three videos as I can see, in which some people are holding national flags, they are BJP people, and some are DYFI are holding white and red flags," CM Banerjee said, per ANI.

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, causing damage to the protest site, vehicles and public property. The protesting doctors and nurses said the mob wasn't part of the agitation.

Banerjee also praised the police for their restraint during the incident. “Yesterday, police were attacked; among them was one Deputy Commissioner (DC) who was there for security purposes, and two Officer-in-charges (OCs). For one hour, they couldn't be found, and when they were found, they were unconscious and were seen blood oozing out from their heads. I informed the police at 3 am and had them taken to Apollo Hospital... I would like to congratulate them that they did not lose patience, they did not hurt anyone,” she said.

She said the case wasn't in the hands of the Bengal police as it was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"Now the case is not in our hands, it is in the hands of CBI, if you have something to say, then tell CBI, we have no objection...," Banerjee added.

She said the only punishment for the rape and murder of the doctor was hanging.

"This is a very big crime, and the only punishment for it is that the accused should be hanged, if the culprit is hanged then only people will learn a lesson from it but no innocent should be punished," she added.

The doctor was raped, tortured and killed inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital. She had gone to the hall to rest during her night shift.

