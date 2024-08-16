Kolkata News LIVE updates: Doctors to hold protest march in Delhi today over trainee doctor's rape-murder

Kolkata News LIVE updates: Amid the ongoing probe over the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, the Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across Delhi will be holding a joint protest march on Friday, August 16, from the Nirman Bhavan in the national capital. The protests will begin at 2 pm. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) also held an emergency meeting to discuss the rape-murder incident on Thursday, and the association decided to hold a candle march at India Gate at 5 pm today. ...Read More

Massive protests have rocked the country over the gruesome crime in Kolkata, with doctors demanding a thorough probe into the incident and strict punishment for the accused persons.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest rally on Saturday, August 17, to demand justice for the victim. The rally will be held from Moulali to Dharmtala in Kolkata.

The body of a 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on Friday morning. According to the police, the incident took place between 3am and 5am. The autopsy report of the victim indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death. According to the report, there was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face, nails, belly, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts, the report said.

