Kolkata News LIVE updates: Doctors to hold protest march in Delhi today over trainee doctor's rape-murder
Amid the ongoing probe over the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, the Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) across Delhi will be holding a joint protest march on Friday, August 16, from the Nirman Bhavan in the national capital. The protests will begin at 2 pm. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) also held an emergency meeting to discuss the rape-murder incident on Thursday, and the association decided to hold a candle march at India Gate at 5 pm today.
Massive protests have rocked the country over the gruesome crime in Kolkata, with doctors demanding a thorough probe into the incident and strict punishment for the accused persons.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest rally on Saturday, August 17, to demand justice for the victim. The rally will be held from Moulali to Dharmtala in Kolkata.
The body of a 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was found in a semi-naked state in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on Friday morning. According to the police, the incident took place between 3am and 5am. The autopsy report of the victim indicated that the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death. According to the report, there was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face, nails, belly, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts, the report said.
Here are the latest updates on the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case:
- One accused, identified as Sanjoy Roy, has been arrested in the case so far. Roy, a civic volunteer who is not associated with the RG Kar Medical College but used to visit the place frequently, was arrested on Saturday, following which he was sent to a 14-day police under the charges of sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- According to the probe, after severely hurting and sexually assaulting the doctor, Roy killed her by throttling and smothering her.
- Several doctors from hospitals across the country had suspended their non-emergency services after the incident, but resumed it after a meeting with JP Nadda.
- On Wednesday, the CBI took over the probe from the Kolkata police, following which a team of senior CBI officials - comprising medical and forensic experts reached Kolkata to investigate the case.
- A large group of unidentified men stormed into Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital around 12.40 am on Thursday and destroyed hospital property at rampant in the middle of the junior doctors’ ongoing agitation. The incident took place while midnight protests named ‘Reclaim the Night’ were being held by women against the horrific rape and murder of the doctor at the hospital.
- BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the vandalism was carried out by "TMC goons" sent by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
In its official statement, IMA stated that routine OPDs and elective surgeries will not take place during those 24 hours; however, other essential services will be maintained.
“All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors,” it said.
