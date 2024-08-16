IMA's nationwide strike on August 17: What’s open, what's closed as doctors protest over Kolkata rape-murder?

Outrage over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata intensified on Friday, when doctors called for a major shutdown of hospital services. Patients seen waiting outside the OPD of RML Hospital as the Doctors stage a protest against the alleged Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder case in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the largest organisation of medical staffs in the country, has announced a nationwide strike starting Saturday morning, August 17. This strike, expected to be the largest in over a decade, will close most hospital departments.

Also Follow: Kolkata murder-rape case LIVE updates

The protests follows August 9 incident, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This has sparked widespread demonstrations and strikes by the medical community across the nation.

ALSO READ- Calcutta high court takes up matters on vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital

What’s open and closed during nationwide doctors' strike?

• Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide strike starting from 6am on Saturday, August 17, until 6am on Sunday, August 18.

• Expect most hospital departments to be closed during this weekend. Routine outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries will remain shut.

• Essential services will remain operational. This includes emergency care and critical treatments, which will continue as usual.

• Casualty services will be available to handle any urgent medical needs that arise.

• The strike will affect all areas where modern medicine doctors work, including both public and private hospitals.

ALSO READ- Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Why is Mamata Banerjee leading a protest rally? Trinamool MP explains

Medical fraternity rally in support

• The Resident Doctors Association at Government Medical College, Amritsar, has announced the suspension of all non-essential and elective hospital services, including outpatient departments (OPDs), operating theaters (OTs), and wards, starting August 16 until further notice.

• Resident Doctors' Associations across Delhi will hold a joint protest march on August 16, starting at 2pm from Nirman Bhavan in the National Capital.

• The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) will organise a candle march at India Gate at 5pm on August 16 to protest the rape-murder incident.

• The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will hold a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 16 in response to the incident.

• The Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) has called a 12-hour general strike in Siliguri on August 16 to protest the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The strike has caused significant disruptions in the city, with most shops closed since 6pm on Thursday.