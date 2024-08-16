Calcutta high court takes up matters on vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital

The Calcutta high court took up matters on vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises which took place on the night of August 14.
The Calcutta high court on Friday took up matters on vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital premises which took place on the night of August 14 during a midnight protest against the rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor.
The Chief Justice of Calcutta high court said the court listed the matter because of emails it received due to vandalism in the hospital, Live Law reported