Kolkata news LIVE: Doctors go on nationwide strike from 6am; OPDs, elective services to suffer

Kolkata news LIVE: Patients wait at a government hospital in Chennai on August 16, 2024. Indian doctors stepped up nationwide protests and strikes on August 16 after the rape and murder of a colleague, a brutal killing that has focused outrage on the chronic issue of violence against women. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours starting at 6 am on August 17 to protest the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The IMA is also demanding a thorough and timely investigation into the crime and the identification and punishment of those involved in the hospital vandalism on the night of August 15....Read More

What to expect during the nationwide doctors' strike:

• The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide strike from 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, until 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18.

• Most hospital departments, including routine outpatient services (OPDs) and elective surgeries, will be closed over the weekend.

• Essential services, such as emergency care and critical treatments, will remain available and operate as usual.

• Casualty departments will be open to address any urgent medical situations.

• The strike will impact both public and private hospitals where modern medicine doctors are employed.