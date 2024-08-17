Kolkata news LIVE: Doctors go on nationwide strike from 6am; OPDs, elective services to suffer
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency medical services for 24 hours starting at 6 am on August 17 to protest the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The IMA is also demanding a thorough and timely investigation into the crime and the identification and punishment of those involved in the hospital vandalism on the night of August 15....Read More
What to expect during the nationwide doctors' strike:
• The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide strike from 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, until 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18.
• Most hospital departments, including routine outpatient services (OPDs) and elective surgeries, will be closed over the weekend.
• Essential services, such as emergency care and critical treatments, will remain available and operate as usual.
• Casualty departments will be open to address any urgent medical situations.
• The strike will impact both public and private hospitals where modern medicine doctors are employed.
Kolkata news LIVE: ‘Vandalism at RG Kar was done by CPIM and BJP,’ says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata news LIVE: Following the vandalism at the protest site at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being responsible for the incident.
While addressing a rally on Friday, where she urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the probe into the matter, Banerjee stated, "I know the vandalism at RG Kar was orchestrated by CPIM and BJP. Despite all this drama, the protest continues. I salute the protestors; I have nothing more to say; they have done the right thing."
Kolkata news LIVE: ‘Who, if not her, is accountable?’ Shaina NC slams Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata news LIVE: BJP leader Shaina NC criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning her “dual stance” on the recent incident. Shaina NC said, "Law and order is a state subject. Mamata Banerjee, who is both the chief minister and home minister, first called the incident a tragic accident and demanded the death penalty for the culprits, but then claimed everyone was responsible. Who, if not her, is accountable?"
She added, "The vandalism at RG Kar Medical College suggests tampering with evidence. Banerjee's protest today raises the question: against whom is she protesting when she holds all key positions in the state? The TMC government’s handling of the Kolkata rape case has further deepened the rift between the government and our medical community seeking justice."
Kolkata news LIVE: 'Mamata Banerjee is protesting against her own govt, says Sukanta Majumdar
Kolkata news LIVE: Commenting on the rally led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar questioned, "Mamata Banerjee is the chief minister, home minister, and health minister, so who was she protesting against in her own rally? She is trying to suppress the BJP, but we assure her that this movement will not stop, and our protest will continue."
Kolkata news LIVE: Mamata Banerjee is trying to create a chaotic situation, says Nityanand Rai
Kolkata news LIVE: Union minister Nityanand Rai on Friday criticised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly creating chaos in the state and attempting to distract from a rape case by labelling it a suicide.
Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "Those responsible for maintaining law and order are themselves protesting. This indicates that Mamata Banerjee is trying to create a chaotic situation. Her government's efforts to divert attention from the rape case by calling it a suicide are deeply troubling."
Kolkata news LIVE: Doctors go on nationwide strike
