‘No security guards, toilets in…’: What NCW found at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital days doctor's rape and murder

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has alleged that the site at the RG Medical College and Hospital where the 31-year-old trainee woman doctor was raped and murdered underwent sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence. A store room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, early Thursday. (PTI)

The NCW report also revealed that the crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the Kolkata Police. The findings come after the NCW took suo motu cognizance of the incident, which has shocked the nation.

The NCW probe found that there were lapses in security, infrastructure, and the investigation surrounding the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the state-run hospital in Kolkata.

RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder: What NCW claimed

The NCW’s inquiry revealed that no security guards were present during the incident, leaving on-call interns, doctors, and nurses without sufficient protection during night shifts. The panel reported potential evidence tampering, noting that the site where the crime allegedly took place was undergoing sudden renovations. The crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police, it said. The hospital was also found to lack basic amenities for women medical staff, including poorly maintained washrooms, inadequate lighting, and a complete absence of security measures. The inquiry also highlighted serious concerns regarding the investigation. The questioning of the former principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete, the NCW said in its preliminary report.

NCW took suo motu cognizance of the incident

Reacting to media reports the NCW initiated an inquiry into the case. On August 10, the commission addressed a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, demanding immediate action and a thorough investigation into the incident.

To ensure a comprehensive investigation, the NCW constituted a two-member Inquiry Committee, comprising NCW member Delina Khondgup and advocate Soma Chaudhary from the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

The committee arrived in Kolkata on August12 and has since been rigorously examining the circumstances surrounding the trainee doctor’s death.

IMA's 24-hour nationwide strike over Kolkata rape-murder case

A nationwide withdrawal of services has been announced by doctors of modern medicine starting from 6am on Saturday, August 17, to 6am Sunday, August 18, per the official statement released by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The strike has been called by IMA amid the ongoing protest in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

In its official statement, IMA stated that routine OPDs and elective surgeries will not take place during those 24 hours. However, other essential services will be maintained.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which led to nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity.