RG Kar hospital attack: Bengal Police's ‘Shampa’ post backfires. '…playing victim card’

The West Bengal Police faced backlash on social media for allegedly playing a "victim card” after posting about a female constable injured during vandalism at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident occurred on August 14, amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. Social media slams West Bengal Police for "victim card" over injured constable at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital protest

A mob entered the hospital campus, vandalising the protest site, vehicles, and public property. Police had to use teargas, lathicharge to disperse the crowd and several were injured.

The West Bengal Police posted on X on Friday that a constable, Shampa Pramanik, was injured when “suddenly, unprovoked, several bricks flew from the crowd toward the police, one of which hit Shampa in the face".

“Wasn’t the night Shampa’s too? It was meant to be a night for women, reclaiming the streets to demand workplace safety, in memory of a young woman who suffered a horrifying tragedy at her own workplace,” said the West Bengal Police, sharing a photo of the injured constable with a blood-soaked face.

'Why resort to playing the victim?'

Social media users quickly hit out at Bengal Police criticising the it for “playing the victim card” and failing in their duty to protect both protesters and security officials.

“Hoping for her swift recovery, but why resort to playing the victim? The police were responsible for safeguarding both the protesters and their own officers. It failed at both,” an X user said.

“Yes, it should have been Shampa’s night too, had Shampa had the better fortune of joining a sensible uniformed force where her seniors would anticipate or have intel on a mob of 7000 ! Where she would’ve been provided a helmet and basic riot gear ! Where she would be not shoved in the face of the crowd being a woman. Yes it was Shampas night too, but sadly she was part of the incompetent WB Police,” another user circled West Bengal Police.

The West Bengal Police said it has arrested 25 people in the case, and will try to ensure punishment for them.