'She has failed to handle situation': Nirbhaya's mother calls for Mamata Banerjee's resignation

Asha Devi, mother of ‘Nirbhaya,' on Saturday called for the resignation of Mamata Banerjee, saying that the West Bengal chief minister has ‘failed to handle the situation.’ Asha Devi (File Photo/AFP)

She was speaking to PTI over the August 9 rape-murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“As a woman, she (Banerjee) should have taken action against the culprits while discharging her responsibility as the head of the state. She should resign for failing to handle the situation,” Asha Devi said.

Also, Nirbhaya's mother claimed that the West Bengal CM was ‘trying to mislead the public.’

“Instead of using her authority to act against the culprits, Mamata Banerjee is protesting to divert people's attention from the issue,” Asha Devi stated, referring to Friday's ‘protest march’ by the Trinamool Congress supremo and her party's leaders demanding ‘justice’ for the RG Kar victim and ‘hanging’ of the perpetrators.

Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer of Kolkata Police, has been arrested for the August 9 crime that has drawn parallels with December 16, 2012, when ‘Nirbhaya’ was gang raped and tortured in a moving bus. Amid nationwide protests over the incident, she was airlifted to Singapore, where she died in a hospital on December 29.

Of the six convicts, one was found hanging in his cell in Delhi's Tihar prison in September 2013, while another, a minor at the time of the crime, was released in December 2015 after spending the maximum three years in a reform facility. Having exercised all legal remedies, the four other convicts were hanged in March 2020.

Asha Devi, meanwhile, further said that such incidents will ‘continue to happen’ until the governments at both the Centre and states, ‘get serious’ about seeking ‘swift punishment’ from the courts for rapists.