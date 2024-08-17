Kolkata rape-murder: 'Transfer' of 42 Bengal doctors sparks row, BJP slams CM Mamata Banerjee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday targeted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for reportedly transferring senior doctors and professors, alleging that the move has added to the chaotic situation in the state amid protests over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Resident doctors and medical students across the city's government hospital staged a protest against the alleged rape and killing of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Mumbai. (AP)

Two of the 42 doctors who were transferred, Dr. Sangeeta Paul and Dr. Supriya Das were previously stationed at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the trainee doctor's semi-naked body was found on August 9.

Reacting to the state government's orders, Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT Cell, alleged that Mamata Banerjee is targeting Medical College Kolkata and Calcutta National Medical College, which he claimed are the epicenters of protests against her “fascist regime.”

“On 16th Aug, West Bengal Govt’s Health Ministry has issued an 8 page long list of transfer orders, adding to the already chaotic situation. On Mamata Banerjee’s target is Medical College Kolkata and Calcutta National Medical College. These two are the epicentre of protests against her fascist regime,” Malviya wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

“So far, five professors from these two prestigious institutes have been transferred out to colleges in Siliguri, Tamluk, Jhargram etc. This is a desperate attempt to scare the senior doctor community into submission. What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide?” he questioned.

The reshuffle also sparked a strong reaction from doctors' associations, who labeled it a conspiracy and an effort to intimidate senior healthcare professionals.

In a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla quipped that the party stands for “Tanashahi Mujhe Chahiye.”

“Instead of cracking down on gang rapists of Bengal RG Kar Hospital - Mamata govt is busy cracking down on those crusading for justice.. Mamata Banerjee is behaving like a real dictator Indira Gandhi or Kim Jong or Stalin would be proud of ! 43 doctors who raised their voices transferred by Talibani Fatwa. Kolkata police sending notices to Citizen’s & journalists raising their voices and threatening them to take down SM posts. 5000 goons sent to disrupt peaceful march and ransack crime scene and destroy evidence at RG Kar Hospital,” he wrote in a post on X.

He also attacked the opposition, saying those who call for “saving the Constitution” are silent and urged Rahul Gandhi to speak up.

“Meanwhile, those who say Sanvidhan Bachao are snoozing.. Rahul ji kuch toh bolo? This is happening even as HC is coming down heavily on Mamata govt & so is NCW. NCW Inquiry Committee uncovered lapses in security, infrastructure, and investigation in Kolkata rape-murder case of trainee doctor,” Poonawalla added.

Parents suspect doctors in daughter's murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, for questioning in the August 9 alleged rape and murder of the 31-year-old junior doctor at the hospital’s chest department, where she was on duty, officials of the federal agency said.

The parents informed the Central Bureau of Investigation that they believe several interns and physicians from the hospital may be involved in their daughter's murder.

They also provided the names of individuals they suspect to the central agency, which is investigating the case under a Calcutta High Court order.

The agency is focusing on questioning these individuals as well as Kolkata Police officers involved in the initial investigation. The CBI on Friday summoned a house staff member and two post-graduate trainees who were on duty with the doctor the night of the murder.

They also escorted former hospital principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh for questioning. Dr. Ghosh, who resigned two days after the body was found, had feared for his safety, leading his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court, which directed him to approach a single bench.