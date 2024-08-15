Who is Rimjhim Sinha, the woman behind ‘Reclaim the Night’ campaign in Kolkata?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Thousands of women on Wednesday night took to streets across West Bengal to protest the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Rimjhim Sinha graduated from the Presidency University in Kolkata.(Facebook/ Rimjhim Sinha)

The 'Reclaim the Night' campaign, which gained momentum through social media, began around 11:55pm, aligning with Independence Day celebrations, and spread across key areas in both small towns and big cities, including several landmarks in Kolkata. Follow LIVE updates here.

The protests, however, were marked by violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where unidentified mob stormed into the emergency ward and vandalised it. The body of the doctors was inside a seminar hall of the hospital.

An unrest was also reported at Mandirtala in Howrah district, where the protestors came face to face with members of the ruling Trinamool Congress during their ‘Freedom at Midnight’ celebrations, according to PTI.

Rimjhim Sinha, who took the initiative of ‘Reclaim the Night’, described the event as a new freedom struggle for women, symbolised by a viral poster of a red hand holding a crescent moon.

Who is Rimjhim Sinha?