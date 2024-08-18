Kolkata rape-murder: Who is Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar college who is under CBI's scanner?

Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar medical college, has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor. Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar medical college, has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation about the Kolkata rape-murder case(ANI)

The focus shifted to Sandip Ghosh after it emerged that he allegedly tried to label the case as suicide. He also allegedly revealed the victim's face and identity to the public.

Following massive protests, Sandip Ghosh resigned from his position, only to be appointed the principal of Calcutta National medical college and hospital.

The move sparked even more outrage, with people alleging that he had ties with the Trinamool Congress and was being shielded by them.

Career before RG Kar

Prior to his position as the principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh was employed at Calcutta National medical college as the vice-principal. Ghosh is a surgeon and a professor of orthopedics.

In June 2023, he was moved to Murshidabad medical college, after allegations of corruption surfaced. NDTV reported that after his transfer, he locked himself in the principal's office in Calcutta National medical college to prevent his replacement from taking over.

Within 48 hours he was reinstated in his previous position. In September 2023, following a ragging-related incident, he was transferred to RG Kar medical college as principal.

RG Kar and resignation

Sandip Ghosh had been employed as the principal at RG Kar hospital since 2021 as well but students went on a hunger strike, protesting his refusal to establish separate student and resident hall councils. He was removed later.

He was also known to be close to TMC leaders.

Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered that Sandip Ghosh should be put on an extended leave of absence while his role in the case was being investigated. The court also disapproved of his quick reappointment at Calcutta National medical college.

Currently Sandip Ghosh has been taken for two rounds of questioning by the CBI.

Officers questioned him about the 36-48 hours shifts being assigned to the doctor.