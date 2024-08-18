Kolkata rape-murder case: CBI sends team for psychoanalysis of accused

A team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has been sent to Kolkata to conduct a psycho-analysis test and a layered voice analysis test of the man accused of raping and killing a 31-year-old doctor at the city’s RG Kar Hospital, officials familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Doctors hold posters and shout slogans during a protest march demanding justice following the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a hospital in Kolkata, in Ahmedabad, India, August 17, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave(REUTERS)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that dispatched the team to West Bengal as part of its probe into the case, is also planning to approach the court seeking permission — as is mandatory — to conduct lie-detection (also known as polygraph) test on the accused, Sanjay Roy, the officials said.

“A special team from the psychological and behavioural analysis unit of CFSL has already reached Kolkata on Saturday to conduct psychoanalysis and layered voice analysis tests,” said an officer, adding that such tests help investigators analyse if a person is concealing any information or not. A 25-member team from the central agency is station in Kolkata to complete its probe into the case.

Separately, the agency interrogation the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, continued for a second consecutive day on Saturday.

Ghosh reached the Salt Lake CBI office at around 10.30am on Saturday, people familiar with the matter said.

The body of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested in the case a day later.