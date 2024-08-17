Kolkata horror: Private hospitals close OPDs, doctors take to streets in Ludhiana

After a day-long strike by the government doctors on Friday, the private hospitals followed suit and suspended out-patient departments (OPDs) on Saturday. Protest by IMA Ludhiana team against the brutal murder and rape of PG girl resident at RJKAR medical college Kolkota, August 17, 2024. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

The doctors took to the streets in protest over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in West Bengal’s Kolkata. The protesters demanded speedy justice in the case.

While the strike on Friday was called by the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) issued the call for protest on Saturday.

IMA Doraha Sahnewal chapter also participated in the protest. IMA Ludhiana chapter’s president Dr Pritpal Singh said, “This shows a deteriorating law-and-order situation in West Bengal. All The perpetrators involved in this heinous act should be brought to justice as soon as possible so that faith in the law can be restored.”

IMA Ludhiana secretary Dr Rohit Rampal said ,“(this) assault is not on a doctor, but on a daughter of this nation. In this hour of need, each of us, irrespective of our profession, caste and creed, should unite and come forward to make it clear that enough is enough.”

The doctors blocked the Ferozepur Road for a couple of hours and shouted slogans, seeking for justice for the second-year post graduation trainee (PGT), who was raped and murdered while on a 36-hour shift at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Her mutilated body was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital on August 9.