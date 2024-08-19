Kolkata rape-murder: Why were doctor's parents made to wait for 3 hours? CBI interrogates ex-principal Sandip Ghosh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the rape and murder of a doctor inside the state-run RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, interrogated the ex-principal of the medical college, Dr Sandip Ghosh, on Monday. This is the fourth consecutive day he was summoned by the premier investigation agency. Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh reaches CBI office to be questioned in the case of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor,(PTI)

Dr Sandip Ghosh had resigned two days after the crime, taking moral responsibility for the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. Within hours, he became the head of another medical college. However, the Calcutta high court dismissed the state government's move and said Dr Ghosh should have been the first person to be questioned in connection with the grisly murder.

Sandip Ghosh reached the CBI’s city office at CGO Complex on Monday morning.

Among the host of other questions, he was asked why he made the parents of the victim wait for over three hours at the hospital after they were informed about the tragedy, reported PTI.

He was also asked to spell out his first reaction after he heard about the crime, and whom he had first contacted.

The ex-principal was also asked who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the crime.

Dr Sandip Ghosh was questioned for several hours on Saturday and Sunday as well.

The officers of the central probe agency are also checking his mobile phone call list details as well as his WhatsApp chat list.

The 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital in Kolkata. She had gone to the hall to rest after working for over 36 hours.

The victim's father told NDTV in an interview that he received a call about the crime at 11 pm and reached the hospital at 12 midnight. However, he could see the body only at 3.30 am.

The police have arrested a Kolkata police civil volunteer, identified as Sanjoy Roy, for allegedly raping and murdering the woman. His Bluetooth headset was reportedly found at the site of the crime.

With inputs from PTI