Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Victims' father says 'not possible for one person'

The father of the Kolkata doctor – who was raped and murdered inside RG Kar hospital – has alleged that more than one person was involved in the ghastly crime. He said in an interview that all the people he had spoken to, including doctors, agreed with their opinion. Doctors take out candle march demanding justice for the sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.(ANI)

The Kolkata doctor was found murdered inside the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. She had gone to the seminar room to rest after a 36-hour-long shift. She was raped and tortured before being smothered to death.

"All the people we spoke to, even MBBS doctors. agreed that it was not possible for one person to do so much damage," the victim's father told NDTV.

He said they used to think their daughter would be safe inside her workplace. He said he got her a car so that she could reach the hospital safely.

The victim's father said he had full faith in Mamata Banerjee but he has now lost it. He said she was doing nothing to secure justice for the bereaved family.

The victim's mother said Mamata Banerjee's schemes for women and girls were "pseudo". "Before availing them, kindly see if your Lakshmi is safe at home," she told the channel.

The police have arrested a Kolkata police's civic volunteer for the rape and murder. The man, identified as Sanjoy Roy, was seen entering the building where the body was found. The police also found a Bluetooth headphone near the body, which was paired to Roy's phone.

According to the autopsy report, the victim had bruises all over the body.

Doctors across the country have launched protests and strikes against the grisly crime.

Meanwhile, after former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh urged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to take immediate and decisive action in the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, Bengal Governor Bose on Sunday stated that he "has called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the matter and to gather their opinions on the issue.