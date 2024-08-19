Kolkata doctor's rape-murder: Bengal governor calls emergency meeting after Harbhajan Singh's letter

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has called for an emergency meeting of representatives from various societies of the state to apprise them of the action taken in the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and former Cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh.(PTI)

The governor's action comes in response to an open letter by former cricketer and Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Admi Party (AAP) Harbhajan Singh.

“HG’s (Honourable governor) swift action on the letter from Shri Harbhajan Singh expressing his anguish over the tragic incident which took place in R.G. Kar Medical College. HG has called an emergency meeting of a cross-section of the Bengal society to apprise them of the action taken in the matter and to take stock of their opinion in this regard,” the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata posted on X.

“HG will be addressing Shri Harbhajan Singh on the action taken and proposed to be taken. HG expressed his solidarity with the civil society all over India who have expressed their deep concern over the ghastly incident and the apparent inaction of the government in the matter.”

In a 'heartfelt plea’ addressed to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and CV Ananda Bose over the incident, Harbhajan Singh had expressed deep anguish over the delay in justice.

“The incident has shaken the conscience of all of us. The safety and dignity of women are non-negotiable. The perpetrators must face the full weight of the law and the punishment must be exemplary. Only then can we begin to restore faith in our system and ensure that such a tragedy never occurs again and we create a society where every woman feels safe and protected. I feel, the time for action is now,” he wrote.

He also pointed out that incidents of crimes against women are reported from different parts of the country and have become “regular columns” on newspapers and TV programmes.

Harbhajan Singh said governments must implement comprehensive measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

"This includes strengthening security protocols within hospitals, providing adequate support to victims of violence, and creating a safer working environment for all healthcare professionals," he said.

Also Read | 70 Padma awardees seek PM Modi’s intervention to bring justice in Kolkata rape and murder case

The cricketer-turned politician also supported the protesting doctors who have been on strike, demanding a safe working environment.

"The medical community is already working in challenging conditions. With such incidents, how can we expect them to perform their duties with dedication when their own safety is so gravely compromised?" he wrote.

Doctor's rape and murder



The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The crime took place on the third-floor seminar hall of the chest department late at night, and police later said multiple lacerations and wounds were found on her body.

While Sanjoy Roy, the main accused, has been arrested, investigating agencies have yet to rule out the involvement of others in the crime. The crime has sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community.