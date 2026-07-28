Delhi govt to provide ₹2,500 monthly to women under Lakshmi Yojana; registrations from Aug 1

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana', which will provide financial support to women. As per the announcement by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, ₹2,500 will be provided to women eligible for the government scheme. The BJP leader added that after verification of the applications, the government will work towards releasing the first instalment by Raksha Bandhan. (ANI) "The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has been approved by the cabinet, and the portal for this will be launched on August 1," Gupta said. “Eligible women will be able to apply, and after scrutiny and approval of their applications, we hope to disburse the first instalment to the first batch of beneficiaries around Raksha Bandhan. It is a matter of great happiness that we have fulfilled this promise within just one-and-a-quarter years of forming the government. I congratulate the women of Delhi and assure them that this government will continue to work for their welfare with their blessings,” Gupta further told reporters.

The BJP leader added that after verification of the applications, the government will work towards releasing the first instalment by Raksha Bandhan. “This monthly assistance will serve as support for some mother’s medicine, give momentum to some daughter’s education, and bring relief to the daily expenses of some family. This is not just financial aid—it is a pledge to the honor, confidence, and self-reliance of Delhi’s sisters,” Gupta wrote on X.