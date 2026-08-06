Kejriwal claims Instagram account restricted in India, tells Meta to not 'bow down to PM Modi so much'

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Thursday morning that Meta has “restricted” his Instagram account and claimed that it was unavailable in India. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that verbal enquiries at your Meta's India office revealed that his account "has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India". (File/Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

He added that he has reached out to the Meta team but has not received any response on why the account was restricted and how to remove those restrictions.

Tagging Meta in a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, “Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why?”

“Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed. All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement,” he added.

Kejriwal added that it was “pretty bad service”.

He also shared a screenshot of his Instagram 'account status', revealing that his account was “unavailable in some locations”, while none of his content was removed, his reach was not limited, he was open to use all features of Instagram and his account was monetised as well.