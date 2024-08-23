Sanjay Roy stalked Kolkata rape-murder victim on August 8? Report says accused seen in CCTV glaring at doctor

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, had told the Kolkata police that he stalked the victim at the chest medicine ward on August 8, a day before the crime. Sanjay Roy, accused in Kolkata rape-murder case

The CCTV footage of the chest ward of the hospital shows the 33-year-old civic volunteer leering at the victim and four other junior doctors.

"The CCTV footage captures Roy glaring towards them,” sources told News18.

The victim went to the seminar hall at 1 am on August 9, to rest. A junior doctor spoke to her at 2.30 am at the seminar hall. After their conversation, she went back to sleep.

She was found dead in the morning.

Sanjay Roy was seen in the CCTV footage entering the premises at 4 am.

Meanwhile, the psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy, conducted by experts at the insistence of the CBI, has concluded that the accused is a pervert and a severe porn addict.

The profiling also revealed that he is found to have what a CBI officer called an "animal-like instinct".

Sanjay Roy displayed no nervousness during interrogation and had no remorse.

"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse," the officer told PTI.

Roy was arrested based on CCTV footage and a Bluetooth headset found at the crime scene.

The autopsy of the deceased revealed she had been raped before being strangled to death. 16 external and 9 internal injuries were found on the body.

The woman's father had alleged more than one person was involved in the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, meanwhile, is mulling to subject Sanjay Roy, the ex-principal of the RG Kar hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and four other doctors to the polygraph test.

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the West Bengal government and the police for a 14-hour delay in the registration of the FIR.