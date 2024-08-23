Kolkata rape-murder: Why CBI wants to subject 3 junior doctors to polygraph test?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct polygraph tests on four RG Kar Medical College and Hospital employees, including three junior doctors. It will be done to find out if they were involved in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. All Doctors Association protest against the rape-murder of a Kolkata trainee doctor on Wednesday (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)

The woman was found dead on the morning of August 9. She was raped and murdered, allegedly by a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy.

Per reports and CCTV footage, he entered the seminar hall, where the victim was sleeping during her 36-hour-long sleep, at 4 am. He left the hall at 4.40 am.

He later left for his home.

The police arrested him based on the CCTV footage.

The police will conduct the polygraph tests on two first-year postgraduate trainee doctors because their fingerprints were found inside the seminar room, reported India Today. Before the woman went to rest in the seminar room, the two PG doctors ate dinner with her.

An intern would also be subjected to the test because he went to the seminar room and had a conversation with her. He later left the room and the woman went back to sleep.

A house staff member would also undergo the test because the worker was seen going to the third floor from the first-floor emergency room.

Per the channel, the staff member went to the third floor at 2.45 am and returned at 3.45 am.

None of the four people heard any noises from the seminar room.

The authorities have also secured permission to conduct a lie-detector test on Dr Sandip Ghosh, the principal of the RG Kar Medical College who resigned two days after the incident.

The Supreme Court has pulled up Sandip Ghosh and the West Bengal police for delaying filing the murder FIR by 14 hours. The court also noted that Ghosh tried to pass off the murder as a suicide.