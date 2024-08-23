Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What happened on August 9? Sequence of events

The body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had been discovered by a first-year PGT doctor of the chest department at 9.30 am on August 9. The first general diary (GDE 542) was recorded by the Tala police station at 10.10 am and the police collected 40 exhibits from the crime scene before the FIR was lodged at 11.45 pm. Kolkata rape and murder: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists protest in Kolkata on August 22, 2024, to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.(AFP)

At around 3.40 pm, a confidential letter in a closed envelope was given by MSVP (medical superintendent cum vice principal) of RG Kar Hospital to the officer-in-charge (OC) of Tala station for registration of FIR about “discovery of a dead body”, reported News18.

The channel reported that the police reached the RG Kar crime scene at 10.10 am and 10.30 am. The seminar room, where the rape and murder took place, was sealed off to prevent contamination.

Senior officers and the forensics team along with a photographer and videographer reached the crime scene between 11 am and 11.30 am.

The family of the victim was informed by a police official at 10.52 am. The police commissioner reached the spot at 12.30 pm, reported the channel.

The victim was declared deceased at 12.44 pm.

The body was handed to the police at 1.47 pm.

A police officer said in a report to the magistrate that he rushed to the crime spot and found the woman in an "unconscious state in half-naked condition".

The report said there were injuries to the private parts.

While the port-mortem examination was underway, reported the channel citing documents, the police started reviewing CCTV footage and all entry and exit points. They questioned 11 people, including four doctors who were on duty that night.

Between 8.30 and 10.45 pm, 40 exhibits were collected under videography. The FIR was registered at 11.45 pm.

The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised Kolkata Police for their "extremely disturbing" delay in registering the case.

"Who was in touch with the principal of RG Kar Medical College? Why did he delay the FIR? What was the purpose?" the bench asked.

"How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6:10 pm on August 9 and yet the unnatural death information was sent to the Tala police station at 11:30 pm on August 9? This is extremely disturbing," the bench added.

With inputs from PTI