Supreme Court debunks ‘151 mg semen’ in Kolkata doctor's body theory: 'Don't confuse this'

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case hearing: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday debunked the arguments related to the presence of 151 mg semen in the body of the 31-year-old trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. (PTI file)

A three-member bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, was hearing a suo motu case related to the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate doctor.

During the hearing, one of the lawyers said, “Lordships, (it is said) the PMR (post mortem report) talks about 151 mg of semen, it is in ML."

To that, CJI Chandrachud replied, “Don't confuse this. Don't use social media to make arguments in the court. We have specifically now the post mortem report before us. We know what that 151 refers to. Let's not use what we read on media and make legal arguments on that basis.”

Several social media posts and some media reports had earlier claimed that 150mg of semen was found in the victim's body.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had urged the public to disregard “rumours” and “narratives” surrounding the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. He emphasised the importance of trusting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently handling the investigation.

His comments come amid various speculation about the case, including false claims that the police had informed the victim's family of a suicide and had found 150mg of semen in her body.

He categorically denied informing the victim's family that she had committed suicide and refuted the rumour about the semen found in her body.

“Why is rumour-mongering going on even now? It is wrong that we informed the victim's family that she had committed suicide. It is wrong that 150mg of semen were found in her body,” he said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court also termed “extremely disturbing” the Kolkata Police’s delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor.

‘Resume work’: SC to protesting doctors

It also asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin. Questioning the sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by police, a bench comprising DY Chandrachud said it was very surprising that the postmortem of the deceased was conducted on August 9 between 6.10pm to 7.10pm before the registration of case as unnatural death.

"How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6.10 pm on August 9 and yet the unnatural death information is sent to Tala police station at 11.30 pm on August 9. This is extremely disturbing," the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

It directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the rape-murder that has shocked the country, to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of the entry.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the top court that the most shocking fact is that the FIR was registered at 11.45pm after the postgraduate medic was cremated.

“State police told parents it was suicide, then they said it was murder. Victim's friend suspected cover up and insisted on videography,” Mehta told the bench.

(With inputs from agencies)