Kolkata horror: CBI status report says crime scene altered; Bengal Police told parents it was suicide then murder

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday submitted to the Supreme Court its status report on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. In its status report, the CBI claimed the crime scene was altered and the West Bengal Police told parents it was a suicide, then they said it was a murder.

The Supreme Court commenced hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra hearing the matter.

When CJI Chandrachud asked about the medical report of the injury of the accused, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, informed the Supreme Court that this is part of the case dairy.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta apprised the Supreme Court said that CBI entered the investigation on the 5th day, everything was altered and the probe agency did not know there was such a report.

Kapil Sibal countered Tushar Mehta's submission saying everything is videographed not altered.

Mehta said that FIR was registered at 11:45am after the cremation of the body and videography was done after the senior doctors and colleagues of the victim insisted for it and which means they also suspected something.

The top court on Tuesday had constituted a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

Terming the incident as "horrific", the apex court had excoriated the state government over the delay in filing the FIR and allowing thousands of miscreants to vandalise the state-run facility.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.