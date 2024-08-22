Kolkata rape-murder case: Resume work, no action will be taken, Supreme Court to protesting doctors

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed protesting doctors to return to work and assured the counsel for AIIMS Nagpur that no adverse action will be taken against them once they rejoin. Doctors and students of Lady Hardinge Medical College at a protest in Jantar Mantar. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur informed the Supreme Court that they are being victimised for protesting in response to the Kolkata rape-murder case.

The counsel argued that the doctors were being marked absent and barred from exams, requesting a lenient stance. However, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud responded, saying the court cannot instruct the administration to record false attendance.

He advised the doctors to first return to work, assuring that no action would be taken against them afterward. Another counsel pointed out that doctors at PGI Chandigarh participated in a rally but returned to work afterward.



In response, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that once all doctors return to work, the court would issue a general order. “[R]est assured that once doctors resume duties, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse actions. How will the public administrative structure run if they don't resume work?” said JCI.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud also mentioned that the national task force (NTF) would include resident doctors, ensuring their voices are heard. The counsel further urged the court to include resident doctors in the task force discussions.



“If we ask representatives to be part of the NTF, it becomes impossible to work. There are very senior women doctor in the NTF, they have worked for a very long time in the health care... Committee will ensure it will hear all representatives, we will reiterate that in our order,” Live Law quoted CJI as saying.

The Supreme Court on August 20 constituted a nine-member national task force (NTF) comprising eminent doctors and health care administrators to address the safety concerns of medical professionals it expressed alarm over the grisly rape-and-murder of a young doctor in Kolkata that has galvanised the country and sparked sweeping protests.



