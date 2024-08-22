Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing at 10:30 am today, CBI to file status report
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: The Supreme Court on Thursday, August 22, is set to resume hearing pleas in connection with the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata at 10:30 am today. The Central Bureau of Investigation will also submit its status report on the case....Read More
On the orders of the Supreme Court on August 20, the CBI will present the report of the investigation in a sealed cover before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.
The Supreme Court, taking suo motu cognizance of the Kolkata rape-murder case, had asked the CBI to submit a status report on its investigation on August 22. The CBI was also scheduled to look into the mob vandalism which had occurred at the hospital and provide all details.
The Supreme Court had criticised the West Bengal government for mishandling the case and also asked them to submit a report on the mob which had entered the hospital, which was the scene of the crime, during a peaceful protest.
The CBI, meanwhile, grilled former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh for the sixth consecutive day.
As protests continue across the country, a national taskforce has also been set up by the Supreme Court to look into the larger issue of ensuring safety for medical professionals, especially women.
Doctors' organisations, who have been striking till now, have promised to inform and cooperate with the national taskforce and have also asked for a central law on the issue.
The task force has been ordered to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose paid a visit to the family of the trainee doctor who was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
He said after the visit, “Based on the information that I have, I will write a letter today and send it to the Chief Minister in a sealed cover.”
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Professor Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay has been appointed the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Former principal Sandip Ghosh has been questioned for six days consecutively by the CBI, concerning the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.
Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: The Supreme Court will hear a plea today at 10:30 am, related to the horrific rape and murder at RG Kar hospital. The court had an initial hearing on August 20 and will look at reports by the CBI and West Bengal government to suggest further action.