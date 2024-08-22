Kolkata rape-murder case: New principal of RG Kar hospital sacked amid students' protests

The newly appointed principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was removed from her position on Wednesday evening after the students' protests against the rape and murder of a junior doctor on the premises of the college intensified, reported India Today. Thousands of junior doctors, senior doctors, medical students and other medical professionals take out a protest rally. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Dr Suhrita Paul, who was appointed as the dean of the RG Kar Medical College on August 12, was removed from the post after a delegation of students met officials at the Swasthya Bhavan and organised a march against the administration on call during the night of the horrific crime.

Apart from Dr Paul, the hospital superintendent and the head of the Chest Department at the RG Kar Medical College were also sacked, reported India Today.

Paul was appointed as the principal of the college on the same day as the transfer of former dean Sandip Ghosh to the prestigious Calcutta's National Medical College. Ghosh's removal and immediate appointment to another college was met with a massive backlash by the doctor fraternity and medical students amid outrage against the rape case.

Senior doctors, nurses and wannabe medics from across medical colleges of the state, numbering a few thousand, conducted a march to the state health department headquarters on Wednesday, raising questions on Paul's appointment.

“Our newly-appointed principal Dr Surhita Pal has gone missing. She is supposed to be our guardian but she has not turned up at the campus since the night the hospital was vandalised. We have heard that she is operating out of Shwasthya Bhavan. So we are headed there to find her out,” a junior doctor told PTI.

The CBI, meanwhile, grilled former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh for the sixth consecutive day. Sources said a day before the agency was supposed to submit its investigation progress report to the Supreme Court on Thursday, investigators were trying to crosscheck a bunch of “inconsistencies” found in Ghosh’s statements.

A former deputy superintendent of RG Kar on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking an ED investigation against Ghosh, alleging financial irregularities by him during his tenure at the state-run facility.

On August 9, the body of a junior doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, showing multiple serious injuries. The autopsy report said that the woman had been raped and strangled to death.

