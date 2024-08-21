Sourav Ganguly joins wife Dona, daughter in candlelight protest in Kolkata; Sana says 'rape needs to stop’

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly joined his wife, renowned Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, and their daughter, Sana Ganguly, in a candlelight protest in Kolkata, demanding justice in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Kolkata: Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly along with his daughter Sana Ganguly lights candles to pay tribute and protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.(PTI)

“We are protesting against rape. We need a safe society. Rape needs to stop,” Dona Ganguly told reporters.

Her daughter, Sana Ganguly, also voiced her strong sentiments, saying, “We want justice, whatever it takes to get it... This has to stop. Every day we hear about some rape case and we feel bad that this is happening even in 2024.”

The horrific rape and murder case has brought to the forefront the pervasive issue of violence against women in India. The incident sparked widespread protests from medical professionals and citizens alike.

Since the incident, doctors across India have engaged in protests, candlelight marches, and even work stoppages, demanding enhanced protections and stricter laws against violence targeting medical staff.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set up a national task force of doctors who will make recommendations on the safety of healthcare workers at their workplace after taking suo motu cognizance of the case. The court said the doctors’ panel will frame guidelines for ensuring safety and protection of medical professionals and health care workers across the country.

“Protecting safety of doctors and women doctors is a matter of national interest and principle of equality. The nation cannot await another rape for it to take some steps,” Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

The Supreme Court also demanded a report from the Central Bureau of Investigation probing the crime.

While a civic volunteer was arrested, the victim’s family alleges that the crime involved multiple perpetrators and is calling for a thorough investigation.