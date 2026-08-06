Modi meets Rajya Sabha MPs over breakfast, asks them to stay away from lobbyists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 36 Rajya Sabha lawmakers, including those who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (TMC), over breakfast and advised them to remain connected with their roots, in touch with their constituencies, and stay away from the lobbyists and power brokers who can misuse their position, people aware of the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajya Sabha members. (PTI)

“He told us to value our seat in the House as there are thousands of people vying for that position,” said a lawmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity. Modi asked the lawmakers to steer clear of vested interests posing as well-wishers.

The lawmaker cited above said Modi said there are people in Delhi who will offer to work, appear friendly and essentially latch on to them. Modi likened such people to a spider’s web. “He said we should remember to stay rooted, never lose sight of the ground we walk on and explained how he does that too,” said the lawmaker.

Modi meets lawmakers in batches when Parliament is in session. On Wednesday, the lawmakers at his meeting included BJP chief Nitin Nabin and a mix of younger and older Rajya Sabha members of Parliament (MPs).

A second lawmaker said Modi said the older members are familiar with parliamentary practices and the edifice, and the rest should visit the library, check out the artworks, and familiarise themselves with processes.

Modi has repeatedly urged lawmakers to spend time in the library. “In parliamentary party meetings, he points out that only a handful of people have been using the library…” said the second lawmaker.

Modi cautioned the lawmakers about the misuse of technology. He said lawmakers should ensure good communication with their constituents and connect with the youth, using technology.

A third lawmaker said they were given a SWOT analysis of their social media handles and told to maintain decorum while commenting in the media and be mindful of how technology can be used and misused. He said Modi responded to a question on how he multi-tasks, saying he lives in the moment.

Modi urged the lawmakers to remain aware of their immediate surroundings, walk as much as they can and not take Parliament sessions casually. “He told us how he prefers to walk even if it is just 100 metres from the car to the doorstep,” the third lawmaker said.

Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, Rajneesh Agrawal, A Sharda Devi and former AAP, TMC and Biju Janata Dal leaders Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Sushmita Dev, and Debasish Samantray were among those who attended the meeting.