Opposition sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation demand, Parliament stalemate continues

The Opposition’s demand for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation washed out the first week of the monsoon session of Parliament, with no resolution in sight to break the deadlock between the government and opposition parties. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Selja Kumari, KC Venugopal, and others during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

With 14 working days remaining in the session, Opposition parties have scheduled a meeting on Monday to strategise for the week ahead. Senior leaders indicated they are unlikely to relent on their demand for Pradhan’s removal, even as the government prepares to introduce legislation against examination paper leaks.

Also read: 'Criminal education minister': Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Dharmendra Pradhan

Demanding Pradhan’s resignation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X on Friday: “Before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologize to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students’ voices. Then we are ready for a detailed Discussion on the education system.”

Kharge was responding to a video message delivered on Thursday by the Prime Minister, who announced a new bill to tackle paper leaks.

Government seeks support for anti-paper leak bill The Union government said on Friday it has reached out to the Opposition to end the stalemate over a proposed discussion on paper leaks. The government requested Opposition support to pass the bill, which contains provisions for harsher punishments and heavier penalties for paper leaks and related offences.

“We will table the bill on Monday in the Lok Sabha. And we expect the opposition to help us pass the bill that has been designed to address the concerns of the students. They have been protesting for reforms so let them come together on this issue,” a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker said.

Also read: Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday as Opposition continues protests over paper leaks

Rijiju urges Opposition to allow legislative business Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said government efforts to break the parliamentary logjam remain ongoing. “I have been speaking to the floor leaders and requesting them to agree to taking up legislative work. They wanted a discussion on the paper leaks but have not let that happen…” he said.

As the Opposition hardened its stance, government efforts to initiate a discussion on the Vande Mataram Bill failed in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Opposition members refused to permit legislative business prior to Pradhan’s resignation. “We’ve seen their stance on Vande Mataram that no one should have any objection to. We do expect that they will create ruckus on Monday as well, which is why the government wants to table the bill as soon as the House convenes…” the BJP lawmaker cited in the first instance said.

Also read: 'Recite Vande Mataram without teleprompter': Sanjay Raut dares PM Modi, Amit Shah

Demanding Pradhan’s resignation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X on Friday: “Before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologize to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students’ voices. Then we are ready for a detailed Discussion on the education system.”

Kharge was responding to a video message delivered on Thursday by the PM, who announced a new bill to tackle paper leaks.

Rahul Gandhi reiterates Opposition's three demands Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi too reiterated that Pradhan’s resignation, police accountability, and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi are non-negotiable conditions for resuming normal business.

Also read: PM Modi 'thanks friends' in Instagram reel after paper leak selfie video

Responding to Rijiju’s statement, Gandhi said, “Just now, minister Rijiju made a statement that he wants to tell our MPs that there should be a discussion. Normal protocol says that if someone mentions someone else’s name, they are responded to. When I wanted to respond, my mic was taken away. I wasn’t given the opportunity. But I would like to say clearly the stance of Opposition - the students have three demands: 1) Corrupt education minister has to go, 2) Action against those who attacked students and beat them up, 3) PM should apologise to the students. These are the 3 conditions. We are not going to have any conversation, any discussion before Pradhan is sacked. That’s it.”